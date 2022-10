Swiss Indoors Basel Draws and Schedule for Thursday, October 27, 2022

Swiss Indoors Basel

Basel, Switzerland

October 24-30, 2022

Prize Money: 2,135,350 Euros

Level: ATP 500



World No. 1 Alcaraz headlines strong Basel field

Roger Federer’s days in Basel are over, but this year’s field still has a Swiss flavor with three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in addition to top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz.

