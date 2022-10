Guadalajara Open Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Former Wimbledon finalist Genie Bouchard will face former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko in Guadalajara.







Guadalajara Open

Guadalajara, Mexico

October 17-23, 2022

Prize Money: $2,527,250

Level: WTA 1000



Guadalajara Open Brings Out Stars

Former Indian Wells champion Paula Badosa is top seed in a loaded Guadalajara field that features Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, Coco Gauff and Victoria Azarenka

Guadalajara Open

Singles Draw

Doubles Draw

Singles Qualifying Draw

Guadalajara Open Order of Play for Wednesday, October 19: Click Here