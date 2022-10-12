ITHF CEO Todd Martin Resigns to Join Beemok Capital

Hana Mandlikova receives a ring commemorating her induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame from CEO Todd Martin during the Miami Open. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The International Tennis Hall of Fame is losing its leader.

Hall of Fame CEO Todd Martin has resigned from his position, effective January 1, 2023. Martin has served as ITHF CEO since September 2014.

Martin has accepted a new role as Head of Tennis for Beemok Capital, which is the owner of multiple tennis assets in Charleston, S.C. and now in Cincinnati, Ohio. Beemok recently acquired the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, located in Cincinnati.

“I came to the ITHF in 2014 because I was drawn to the opportunity to be in service to tennis and create impact on behalf of the sport,” Martin said. “I was inspired by the opportunity to do that through the Hall of Fame, and I remain passionate about the ITHF’s work and the power of history to inspire. In the recruitment process by Beemok, that same sense of inspiration and opportunity to create impact has taken hold of me and encouraged my decision.”

Martin succeeded Mark Stenning as Hall of Fame CEO and has been an active presence spreading the Hall of Fame’s work and message and honoring Hall of Famers.

“It has not been an easy decision for me to resign as International Tennis Hall of Fame CEO, but I do so knowing that the ITHF is in very good hands,” Martin said. “There is a strong strategic plan in place. The Executive Board, Board of Governors, and Staff care so much about the ITHF, love our sport, and possess extraordinary skill and judgment. I will remain focused on the ITHF throughout the remainder of the year and will seek to be supportive for the years to come.”

ITHF Board Chairman Mike Goss said in a statement: “We wish Todd nothing but the best in the next chapter of his tennis life. Thanks in no small measure to Todd’s outstanding work over the past eight years, the ITHF has never been in a better position to make the transition to our own next chapter. Because we are living in one of the most memorable eras in tennis, we have an exciting few years in front of us in fulfilling our mission to preserve the history of tennis and celebrate its champions.”

During his eight-year tenure, Martin has led the organization in a period of tremendous growth with emphasis on digital transformation and international engagement with the organization’s mission of celebrating tennis history.

This has included a significant investment in digitizing a vast museum collection, creation of digital museum exhibits and educational programs, and launch of a Fan Voting program for Hall of Fame induction that engages tennis fans from more than 130 countries annually. In this past year, Martin was instrumental in fostering a multi-year partnership with Infosys as Digital Innovation Partner to focus on continued creative growth in telling the inspiring stories of tennis history to tennis fans globally.

Martin also sought out meaningful ways for the non-profit organization to serve its local community in Newport, Rhode Island, inclusive of careful caretaking of the organization’s National Historic Landmark property, access to tennis, and economic stimulation through major events. In 2018, the Hall of Fame launched TeamFAME, a now thriving youth tennis and education program that provides local middle school students with academic support, character building programs, and access to tennis.

A search committee will be formed to fill the ITHF CEO position.