Nick Bollettieri on Life-Long Dedication to Tennis

Nick Bollettieri. Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Nick Bollettieri grew up in Pelham, N.Y. and grew into a game-changing coach.

Bollettieri coached 10 world No. 1 players and changed player development building the Bollettieri Tennis Academy, which is now the IMG Academy.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame spotlights Bollettieri’s lifelong commitment to tennis in the latest episode of its TennisWorthy series.

“I believe winning is important,” Bollettieri says. “Wimbledon, French Open, US Open. But when you make an impact on a person’s life that goes on for generations. And that’s what Nick wants to be remembered for: making an impact on people’s lives.”