Four Top 20 Players Lead Team USA for BJK Cup

Danielle Collins is one of four Top 20 players named to the U.S. team for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Four Top 20 players will lead Team USA in Glasgow.

U.S. captain Kathy Rinaldi has selected world No. 6 Jessica Pegula, No. 8 Coco Gauff, 18th-ranked Madison Keys, 19th-ranked Danielle Collins and US Open doubles finalist Taylor Townsend to Team USA that will play in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow, Scotland, November 8-13th.

Billie Jean King Cup is the World Cup of Tennis, and the six-day Finals will crown this year’s champion.

The Finals will feature 12 teams drawn into four groups to compete in a round-robin format, with the Group winners advancing to the knockout-style semifinals. The U.S. was drawn into Group D and will play Poland (Wednesday, November 9, 4 p.m. local time) and the Czech Republic (Friday, November 11, 4:30 p.m. local time) with hopes of advancing to the semifinals and beyond.

Each tie will be a best-of-three competition with two singles matches and one doubles match played on an indoor hard court inside Glasgow’s Emirates Arena. The full field, schedule and ticketing information is available at billiejeankingcup.com.

The United States is the all-time leader with 18 Billie Jean King Cup titles and will hope to add to that this year.

Pegula, 28, is ranked No. 6 in both singles and doubles and is the USA’s top-ranked singles player. The Buffalo native reached the quarterfinals at 3 of 4 majors this year and helped the U.S. team advance to the Finals by winning its Qualifying tie in April. This is her third Billie Jean King Cup nomination.

Gauff, 18, is ranked No. 8 in singles and No. 5 in doubles and held the world No. 1 doubles ranking this summer. The Delray Beach, Fla., native reached the singles final at Roland Garros this year, the youngest American to reach a major singles final since Serena Williams in 1999, and was a Junior Billie Jean King Cup champion in 2018. This is her second Billie Jean King Cup nomination.

Keys, 27, has been ranked as high as No. 7. A 2017 US Open singles finalist, the Rock Island, Ill., native and Orlando resident reached the semifinals of the Australian Open this year and defeated world No. 1 Iga Swiatek this summer. This is her seventh Billie Jean King Cup nomination since debuting in 2014.

Collins, 28, has been ranked as high as No. 7. The St. Petersburg, Fla., native reached the finals of the Australian Open this year, and has been ranked in the Top 40 five out of six years since winning her second NCAA singles title in 2016. This is her fourth Billie Jean King Cup nomination.

Townsend, 26, is ranked No. 34 in doubles and No. 195 in singles. This is the debut Billie Jean King Cup nomination for the Chicago native who returned to competition in April after nearly two years away to give birth to her son. Townsend was ranked as high as No. 61 in singles in 2018 and is a former world junior No. 1. She won the Junior Billie Jean King Cup title under then-captain Rinaldi in 2012.