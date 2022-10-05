Don't Miss
Hall of Famer Vic Braden, Tennis Teacher and Innovator
- Updated: October 5, 2022
Vic Braden changed lives—and transformed tennis teaching forever.
A three-time Michigan high school state champion, Braden went on to become one of the nation’s most influential tennis teachers who taught both players and fellow coaches for decades.
Vic Braden passed away on October 6, 2014. Nearly eight years to the day after his death, the International Tennis Hall of Fame continues to honor Braden’s legacy.
The Hall of Fame spotlights Vic Braden’s innovation and decades of teaching in this new episode of its TennisWorthy 2022 series.
A long-time contributing writer for Tennis Week Magazine in New York, Vic Braden was a passionate and respected ambassador for tennis.
