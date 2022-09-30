Alcaraz, Nadal to top ATP rankings on Monday, first compatriots since Agassi and Sampras in 2000

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Grand Slam king Rafa Nadal will make history on Monday.

By Ricky Dimon

For the first time since fellow Americans Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi in 2000, two players from the same country will occupy the top two spots in the ATP rankings.



Spaniards Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal will be No. 1 and No. 2 in the world, respectively, on Monday following Casper Ruud’s 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 loss to Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarterfinals of the Korea Open on Friday. The 23-year-old is currently ranked second but is dropping 250 points from last year’s title in San Diego this same week. Nadal (5,810) will be 165 points clear of Ruud (5,645) when the new rankings come out on Monday. Alcaraz, who won the U.S. Open earlier this month, has 6,740 points.



Agassi and Sampras were last No. 1 and No. 2 on August 13, 2000. Sampras briefly fell to No. 4 and then climbed to the top spot on September 11, 2000 after finishing runner-up to Marat Safin at the U.S. Open. At the same time, though, Agassi lost to Arnaud Clement in the second round and plunged from No. 1 to No. 5 because he was defending title points from 1999.



Despite Ruud’s setback on Friday, other results allowed him to officially qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals earlier this week. Alcaraz, Nadal, and Stefanos Tsitsipas have also clinched spots in Turin.



Meanwhile, Nishioka advances to face lucky loser Aleksandar Kovacevic in the Seoul semifinals. Kovacevic upset fellow American Mackenzie McDonald 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Friday. Saturday’s other semi pits Denis Shapovalov against Jenson Brooksby. Shapovalov cruised past Radu Albot 6-2, 6-2; Brooksby got a walkover from Cameron Norrie.

