Tickets on Sale for Inaugural San Diego Open WTA Tournament

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland headlines the San Diego Open. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will try to ride the winning wave in San Diego—and you can see her in action.

Tickets are now on sale for the inaugural San Diego Open WTA 500 tournament scheduled for Saturday, October 8 through Sunday, October 16 at Barnes Tennis Center located at 4490 W Point Loma Blvd, San Diego, CA 92107.

Reigning US Open champion Swiatek headlines the Hologic WTA Tour event, which will feature seven of the Top 10 and 16 of the Top 20 players in the world.

To view the tournament player field, click here.

General Admission seating in the main stadium will range from $50 to $60. Reserved seating on the sidelines will range from $60 to $75. Seating on the North Baseline will range from $95 to $115 and VIP seating on the North Baseline, which includes food and beverage, will range from $250 to $375.

Grounds Passes, which are available for $30, will be sold for day sessions from Monday, October 10 through Friday, October 14. Grounds Passes are also available for evening sessions on Monday, October 10 and Tuesday, October 11.

Fans purchasing Grounds Passes will have access to the 500-seat stadium on Court 2 and the San Diego Open Fan Village, which will feature a daily Q&A and autograph session with a player, the Hologic Health Area, interactive activities and a large screen to watch Stadium Court matches.

Leylah Fernandez of Canada celebrates. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

“Fans coming to the San Diego Open WTA 500 are going to have a very unique experience as they get to watch the world’s top players on the WTA Tour up close in our intimate 2,300-seat stadium,” said Tournament Director Ryan Redondo. “Every seat offers ticket-holders an incredible view of the court

“Tickets for Qualifying Rounds are only $20 each day and the player field for qualifying is absolutely phenomenal,” Redondo said. “2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens and 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez are among those playing in qualifying for a spot in the main draw. The competition will be fierce.”

Tickets for the inaugural San Diego Open WTA 500 can be purchased on the tournament website at: https://barnessdopen.com/tickets.



