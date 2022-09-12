US Open Draws and Results

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Casper Ruud of Norway in the US Open final. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)







US Open

Flushing Meadows, New York

August 29-September 11, 2022

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: $60.102 Million



US Open Says Farewell to Legend

World No. 1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev and women’s champion Emma Raducanu aim to rule New York again. Twenty-three time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams will close the curtain on her glorious career in Flushing Meadows. Twenty-one time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic withdrew. Rafael Nadal is playing for his third major championship of the season and a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam crown. ESPN will televise the tournament live from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

US Open Draws

Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Mixed Doubles Draw: Click Here

Boys’ Singles Draw: Click Here



Girls’ Singles Draw: Click Here