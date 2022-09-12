US Open Draws and Results

- Following US Open Tennis triumph, Alcaraz has sights set on slam title No. 2 and staying No. 1
- Updated: September 12, 2022
US Open
Flushing Meadows, New York
August 29-September 11, 2022
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: $60.102 Million
US Open Says Farewell to Legend
World No. 1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev and women’s champion Emma Raducanu aim to rule New York again. Twenty-three time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams will close the curtain on her glorious career in Flushing Meadows. Twenty-one time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic withdrew. Rafael Nadal is playing for his third major championship of the season and a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam crown. ESPN will televise the tournament live from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
US Open Draws
