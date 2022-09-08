Bob Bryan to Serve as Acting U.S. Davis Cup Captain in Glasgow

Bob Bryan will step in for Mardy Fish as U.S. Davis Cup captain in Glasgow.

Bob Bryan will serve as acting captain for the U.S. Davis Cup Team for its Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals — Group Stage matches in Glasgow next week, as captain Mardy Fish recovers from COVID-19.

Bryan competed in 31 ties for the U.S. Davis Cup Team from 2003-20 and was part of the U.S. team that won its record 32nd Davis Cup title in 2007. Bryan also served in a coaching role under Fish and coach David Nainkin during the U.S. team’s qualifying victory over Colombia in March.

“I’m gutted to not be able to be there after putting a ton of work into this team and trying to win for the U.S.,” Fish said. “But I know that the team is in a great position to be successful. I trust and respect Bob as much as anyone in the tennis world. I trust that he and David Nainkin will do an outstanding job and the boys will play well.”

The U.S. team is set to feature Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Jack Sock and Rajeev Ram, and will play Group Stage ties against Great Britain, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands in Glasgow. The top two teams from the Group will advance to the knockout stage of the Finals in November in Malaga, Spain.

Each tie will air on Tennis Channel in the U.S.