10sBalls.com | TennisBalls.com shares our sentiments with the USTA on honoring the military in the name of Lt. Joseph Raphael Hunt one of Americas champions and heroes

Tennis Star Lt. Joseph Hunt Passing Remembered Today

﻿A few words about Joe Hunt.

Lt. Joe Hunt the 1943 US Open Champion will never ever be forgotten.

The USTA named their Military Appreciation Day in his honor. The U.S. Naval Academy holds an annual Tourney in his name. The Academy also named a court after him and a scoreboard in his name.

On this day in 1945, 10 miles off the Coast of Florida, tennis history was altered when Lt. Joe Hunt in service to his country lost his life. Here is how it was written by the New York Times.

TO READ MORE ARTICLES ON LT. JOSEPH HUNT – FOLLOW THIS LINK