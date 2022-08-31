US Open Singles and Doubles Draws and Schedule for Thursday, September 1st, 2022

Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion, faces world No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the US Open on Thursday. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES







US Open

Flushing Meadows, New York

August 29-September 11, 2022

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: $60.102 Million



US Open Says Farewell to Legend

World No. 1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev and women’s champion Emma Raducanu aim to rule New York again. Twenty-three time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams will close the curtain on her glorious career in Flushing Meadows. Twenty-one time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic withdrew. Rafael Nadal is playing for his third major championship of the season and a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam crown. ESPN will televise the tournament live from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

US Open Draws

Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Mixed Doubles Draw: Click Here

Order of play for Thursday, September 1st: Click Here