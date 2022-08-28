10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / US Open Singles and Doubles Draws and Schedule for Monday, August 29th, 2022

US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez of Canada takes Louis Armstrong Stadium Court on Monday night at the US Open. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA



US Open
Flushing Meadows, New York
August 29-September 11, 2022
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: $60.102 Million

US Open Says Farewell to Legend
World No. 1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev and women’s champion Emma Raducanu aim to rule New York again. Twenty-three time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams will close the curtain on her glorious career in Flushing Meadows. Twenty-one time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic withdrew. Rafael Nadal is playing for his third major championship of the season and a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam crown. ESPN will televise the tournament live from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

US Open Draws

