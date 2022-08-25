Winston-Salem Draws and Schedule for Friday, August 26th, 2022

Adrian Mannarino of France in action. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO







Winston-Salem Open

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

August 21-27, 2022

Surface: Hard Court

Prize money: $823,420

Southern Style Tennis

The Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in 2011. An ATP 250 event, the Winston-Salem Open is the last men’s tournament on the US Open Series prior to the US Open. Held at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex, a newly designed, state-of-the-art tennis facility, it shares the grounds with Wake Forest Athletics. Grigor Dimitrov is top seed.

