Winston-Salem Draws and Schedule for Friday, August 26th, 2022
-
- Updated: August 25, 2022
Winston-Salem Open
Winston-Salem, North Carolina
August 21-27, 2022
Surface: Hard Court
Prize money: $823,420
Southern Style Tennis
The Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in 2011. An ATP 250 event, the Winston-Salem Open is the last men’s tournament on the US Open Series prior to the US Open. Held at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex, a newly designed, state-of-the-art tennis facility, it shares the grounds with Wake Forest Athletics. Grigor Dimitrov is top seed.
Winston Salem Open
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of play for Friday, August 26th: Click Here
