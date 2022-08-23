- Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios in Cook-Off at Citi Taste of Tennis
- Zverev joins Monfils and Opelka on US Open withdrawal list, Djokovic’s exit not yet official
- Alexander Zverev Withdraws from US Open
- Tennis News • Coric captures improbable Cincinnati Masters 1000 title, beating Tsitsipas in final
- Ricky’s preview and picks for this week’s ATP 250 tournament in Winston-Salem
- Winston-Salem Draws and Schedule for Monday, August 22nd, 2022
- Citi Taste of Tennis Set for Cipriani in New York City August 25th
- US Open Fan Week Returns Starting Tuesday, August 23rd
- Cincinnati Draws and Schedule for Sunday, August 21st, 2022
- Kvitova Beats Keys for Cincinnati Final and Top 20 Return
- Cincinnati Draws and Schedule for Saturday, August 20th, 2022
- US Open Prize Money Will Top $60 Million for the First Time
- Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin Lead US Open Women’s Wild Cards
- Thiem, Querrey Lead US Open Men’s Wild Cards
- Madison Keys Upsets World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in Cincinnati
Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios in Cook-Off at Citi Taste of Tennis
-
- Updated: August 23, 2022
Superstar friends Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios will square off in a cook-off ton Thursday.
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios are slated to headline the Citi Taste of Tennis New York on August 25th at Cipriani on 42nd Street.
You can also catch Garbiñe Muguruza and Eva Longoria serving signature Casa Del Sol cocktails!
Now in its 22nd year, this unforgettable evening features amazing cuisine from a curated lineup of celebrity and local chefs including Chef Emma Bengtsson who holds two Michelin stars at the New York City based restaurant Aquavit. Guests will enjoy libations, live entertainment, and appearances by some of tennis’ top stars. Don’t miss this once in a lifetime tennis and culinary experience!
To stay up-to-date on information regarding this event, please visit www.tasteoftennis.com
Tickets are $500. For ticket information, please visit this link.