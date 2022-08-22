Winston-Salem Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Top-seeded Grigor Dimitrov will play his Winston-Salem opener on Tuesday night.



Winston-Salem Open
Winston-Salem, North Carolina
August 21-27, 2022
Surface: Hard Court
Prize money: $823,420

Southern Style Tennis
The Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in 2011. An ATP 250 event, the Winston-Salem Open is the last men’s tournament on the US Open Series prior to the US Open. Held at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex, a newly designed, state-of-the-art tennis facility, it shares the grounds with Wake Forest Athletics. Grigor Dimitrov is top seed.

Winston Salem Open

Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of play for Tuesday, August 23rd: Click Here