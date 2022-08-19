Thiem, Querrey Lead US Open Men’s Wild Cards

Dominic Thiem, the 2020 US Open champion, has received a wild card into the Flushing Meadows major.

Dominic Thiem will return to Flushing Meadows.

The 2020 US Open champion Thiem, Americans Sam Querrey, Emilio Nava, JJ Wolf, Ben Shelton and Learner Tien will all receive singles main draw wild cards into the 2022 US Open, as will France’s Ugo Humbert and Australian Rinky Hijikata, as part of reciprocal agreements.

The 2022 US Open will be played August 29-September 11 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y.

Thiem, 28, of Austria, won the US Open men’s singles title in 2020 after coming back from down two sets to love to Alexander Zverev, the first such comeback in a US Open title match since 1949. A former world No. 3 currently ranked No. 228, Thiem has returned to competition following a long layoff due to a wrist injury.

Querrey, 34, was ranked as high as No. 11 in 2018 and is currently ranked No. 278. Querrey has played in all but one US Open main draw since 2006, reaching the quarterfinals in 2017 and the Round of 16 in 2008 and 2010. He owns 10 ATP titles and was a 2017 Wimbledon semifinalist.

Nava, 20, is ranked a career-high No. 200. He won his first ATP Challenger singles title earlier this year and reached the boys’ singles final at both the US Open and Australian Open in 2019.

Wolf, 23, is ranked a career-high No. 83, and earned his wild card by winning the US Open Wild Card Challenge. An All-American at Ohio State in 2019, Wolf reached the quarterfinals at the Citi Open ATP 500 in Washington, D.C., this summer.

Shelton, 19, is ranked a career-high No. 229. He earned the wild card customarily awarded to an American NCAA singles champion by winning the title as a sophomore at the University of Florida in May. He’s reached two Challenger singles finals this summer and won his first ATP main draw match at the Atlanta Open.

Tien, a 16-year-old Californian, earned his wild card by winning the USTA Boys’ 18s national championship on Monday, becoming the youngest such champion since Donald Young in 2005. He’s ranked No. 40 in the world among juniors and was a Wimbledon boys’ singles quarterfinalist earlier this summer.

Humbert, 24, is ranked No. 155 and was ranked as high as No. 25 in 2021. He earned his wild card based on a reciprocal agreement between the USTA and FFT where wild cards between the US Open and Roland Garros are exchanged.

Hijikata, 21, is ranked No. 199 and played college tennis at UNC. He earned his wild card based on a reciprocal agreement between the USTA and Tennis Australia where wild cards between the US Open and Australian Open are exchanged.

The USTA also announced the American men receiving wild cards into the US Open Qualifying tournament, held August 23-26 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center:

Murphy Cassone, 20, who was named the ITA’s national Rookie of the Year as a freshman at Arizona State in 2022; Oliver Crawford, 23, a two-time singles All-American at the University of Florida; Martin Damm, 18, who in 2019 was part of the youngest-ever men’s doubles team to win a match at the US Open; Brandon Holt, 24, a three-time singles All-American at USC and the son of former US Open champion Tracy Austin; Aleks Kovacevic, 23, a two-time singles All-American at the University of Illinois and runner-up in the US Open Wild Card Challenge; Bruno Kuzuhara, 18, who won the 2022 Australian Open boys’ singles and doubles titles and was the No. 1 junior in the world earlier this summer; Alex Rybakov, 25, a two-time singles All-American at TCU and former Top-15 junior; Ethan Quinn, 18, the USTA Boys’ 18s national singles runner-up and freshman at the University of Georgia; and Zach Svajda, 19, a two-time USTA Boys’ 18s national champion.