Duchess Of Cambridge and Laver Cup Join Forces to Raise Money for Disadvantaged and Vulnerable Children

Roger Federer and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton have played tennis together.

Now, they’re joining forces to aid vulnerable and disadvantaged children.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Roger Federer, on behalf of the Laver Cup, have announced a charitable collaboration in aid of two organizations of which The Duchess is Patron – Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), whose charitable arm is the LTA Tennis Foundation.

All proceeds raised from tickets to the Laver Cup Open Practice Day, which will take place on Thursday 22nd September at The O2 in London, will be split between the two charities. Tickets to the Open Practice Day, which will give fans the chance to watch Federer and other superstars of Team Europe and Team World take their final practice on-court, go on sale on Monday 22nd August.

Laver Cup and The Duchess of Cambridge will join forces to raise money for two UK-based charities, @actnforchildren and @the_LTA’s Serves program.

Laver Cup and The Duchess of Cambridge will join forces to raise money for two UK-based charities, @actnforchildren and @the_LTA's Serves program.

Ahead of the Open Practice Day, the collaboration will also see the Laver Cup host a day of tennis in East London for children supported by Action for Children and young people from the local area who are part of the LTA SERVES program.

The Laver Cup is committed to supporting community initiatives impacting young people in each city it visits and the collaboration with Action for Children and the LTA was initiated by a recommendation from The Duchess. Her Royal Highness is passionate about supporting grassroots tennis and encouraging young people from all backgrounds to become involved in the sport.

The donation received by Action for Children, which helps vulnerable children, young people and their families across the UK, will help to provide practical and emotional care and support for children, as well as making sure they can have fun through activities and days out. Funds given to the LTA Tennis Foundation will fund the SERVES programme, specifically going towards fifty new LTA SERVES coaching programmes for children in some of the most deprived areas of the country, including near The O2 in London, to leave a lasting Laver Cup legacy.

The day of tennis in East London will provide children aged 8-15 with a memorable and engaging tennis experience whilst the Laver Cup is in London and will provide an opportunity to celebrate the charitable collaboration. It will be attended by The Duchess and Roger Federer, Laver Cup co-founder and one of the greatest male tennis players of all time.