Toronto Draws and Schedule for Sunday, August 14th, 2022
-
- Updated: August 13, 2022
National Bank Open
Toronto, Canada
August 8-14, 2022
Surface: Hard Court
Prize money: $2,697,250
Champions Converge in Canada
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and Venus Williams all make their returns in Toronto. Camilia Giorgi is defending tournament champion. Former US Open champions Emma Raducanu, Bianca Andreescu, Sloane Stephens, Osaka, Venus and Serena are all in the field.
National Bank Open
Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of play for Sunday, August 14th: Click Here
