Azarenka Out of Toronto Due to Visa Issue
- Updated: August 8, 2022
Victoria Azarenka won’t be competing in Canada this week.
Former world No. 1 Azarenka announced on social media she’s withdrawn from the National Bank Open in Toronto after visa issues prevented her from entering Canada.
Update… pic.twitter.com/2X7kmsAqt3— victoria azarenka (@vika7) August 7, 2022
“I wanted to inform you that unfortunately I have to withdraw from the tournament in Toronto because my visa has not been approved. It’s truly disappointing,” Azarenka said.
