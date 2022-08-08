Azarenka Out of Toronto Due to Visa Issue

” Unfortunately I have to withdraw from the tournament in Toronto because my visa has not been approved. It’s really disappointing,” Victoria Azarenka said. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER

Victoria Azarenka won’t be competing in Canada this week.

Former world No. 1 Azarenka announced on social media she’s withdrawn from the National Bank Open in Toronto after visa issues prevented her from entering Canada.

“I wanted to inform you that unfortunately I have to withdraw from the tournament in Toronto because my visa has not been approved. It’s truly disappointing,” Azarenka said.