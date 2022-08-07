Montreal Draws and Schedule for Sunday, August 7th, 2022

Fabio Fognini of Italy plays in the Montreal qualifying on Sunday. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY







National Bank Open

Montreal, Canada

August 8-14, 2022

Surface: Hard Court

Prize money: $5,926,545

Candian Classic in Montreal

Since 1881, the best players in the world have showcased their skills on Canadian courts. Only Wimbledon and the US Open have longer histories than this important Tour event. Every year, Montreal and Toronto share the task of hosting, in alternation, the National Bank Open presented by Rogers. The impressive list of past champions for this Canadian stop bear such legendary names as Bjorn Borg, Ivan Lendl, John McEnroe, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. This year, both Djokovic and Nadal are out of the tournament.

Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of play for Sunday, August 7th: Click Here