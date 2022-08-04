Fila Players to Wear Deuce Court and Heritage Collections in US Open Series

Karolina Pliskova in Fila.

Fila ambassadors will wear new styles for the US Open Series.

Sponsored players will debut two new collections in time for the 2022 summer hardcourt swing: the Deuce Court Collection and the latest edition of the brand’s iconic Heritage Collection.

Deuce Court Collection

Karolina Pliskova, Barbora Krejcikova, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Diego Schwartzman will gear up for the season’s final Grand Slam wearing the Deuce Court collection at the Western & Southern Open. The collection presents an eye-catching mix of multi-dimensional prints in soothing tones of mediterranean blues and whites.

Pliskova will wear the Deuce Court Racerback Tank with a color blocked pattern down the center, while Krejickova has selected the Deuce Court Printed Racerback Tank. Both athletes will pair their tanks with the 13.5” skort, breaking up the patterned look with a solid white contrast color waistband. To finish out the women’s collection, the Deuce Court Printed Dress highlights the watercolor blue hues with additional slimming princess seams at the front for a flattering, flawless look.

Diego Schwartzman in Fila.

Schwartzman and Opelka will sport head-turning looks in the Deuce Court Short Sleeve Printed Crew with a detailed rib collar, paired to the matching lightweight Deuce Court Printed Short. The look is interchangeable with the Deuce Court Short available in white with textured mesh sides panels.

Heritage Collection

The newest iteration of Fila’s annual Heritage collection will be worn by Krejcikova, Schwartzman, and Opelka, as well as John Isner and Brandon Nakashima, throughout the US hardcourt summer swing.

Reilly Opelka in Fila.

This year’s edition offers a classically unique spin on the brand’s iconic looks with magenta, turquoise, and yellow striped piecing, piping, and prints perfectly complemented with signature red, white, and blue details.

John Isner in Fila.

Krejcikova will sport the Heritage Halter Tank in magenta purple and the Heritage Racerback Tank in buttercup yellow. FILA navy details throughout the neckline and back straps of the tank accentuate the navy waistline in both the magenta purple and buttercup 13.5” Heritage Color Blocked Skort, creating a monochromatic look with a flattering silhouette.

The Halter Tank will also be available in deep teal with classic FILA navy details and pops of buttercup, while the Heritage Racerback Tank is available in a crisp white.

Shelby Rogers in Fila.

Also featured in the collection is a multi-colored Heritage Tank in four different unique vertical-striped color combinations. This tank pairs perfectly with the Heritage Double Layer short, with buttercup yellow and deep teal outer layers and peek-a-boo printed forza ball short in the collection’s vertical-striped color combinations.