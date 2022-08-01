Citi Open Draws and Schedule for Monday, August 1, 2022

Venus Williams returns to singles action at the Citi Open in Washington DC Monday night. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA







Citi Open

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Washington, DC

August 1-7th, 2022

Surface: Hard Court

Prize money: ATP: $1,953,285 ; WTA: $251,750

Andrey Rublev and Jessica Pegula are Top Seeds for Citi Open

The Washington, DC field pops with standout players. Top-seeded Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurcakz, Denis Shapovalov and Grigor Dimitrov are among the men to watch. Top-seeded Jessica Pegula, US Open champion Emma Raducanu, Simona Halep and Venus Williams returns to singles action. Co-founded by Arthur Ashe, Donald Dell, and John A. Harris, in 1969, the Citi Open in Washington, D.C. is one of the oldest and most prestigious tournaments on the ATP Tour and one of only 13 ATP 500 tournaments worldwide. Held annually in Rock Creek Park since the inaugural tournament, the Citi Open is also the fourth-longest running pro tennis tournament in the U.S. and the longest-running tournament in a public park. American Andre Agassi holds the record for most titles in the U.S. capital, winning five in 1990-91, ’95 and ’98-99. Past champions also include all-time greats such as Ashe, Ken Rosewall, Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl, Yannick Noah, Andy Roddick, Juan Martín del Potro, and more.

Citi Open Draws

Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of play for Monday, August 1st: Click Here