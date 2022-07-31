Ash Barty Weds Long-Time Love Garry Kissick

Photo credit: Ash Barty Instagram

Ash Barty has officially left the singles scene.

Barty wed long-time partner Garry Kissick in a quiet Queensland ceremony.

The former world No. 1 announced wedded bliss in a beautiful Instagram post.

An exquisite image of the beaming couple was captioned simply “Husband & Wife.”

Barty and Kissick, a golf pro, were married earlier this month in front of a small group of family and friends. Barty looked radiant in a stunning wedding gown designed by Suzanne Harward.

The couple and their wedding party kept the ceremony quiet until Barty’s Instagram announcement on Saturday night.

In a move that shocked the sports world, Barty walked away from tennis on top. Barty joined Justine Henin as only the second woman in WTA history to retire as world No. 1.

In a farewell press conference, Barty said she closed the curtain on her brilliant career for a simple reason: She’s spent.

After pouring all of her energy and time into tennis, Barty said the tank was empty.

““I’d given absolutely everything that I could to the sport, and I knew that it wouldn’t be fair to my team or the people that have invested so much time and energy into my life to not be 100 per cent committed to them,” Barty said in her farewell presser. “I’m excited for my next chapter as Ash Barty, the person and not the athlete.”