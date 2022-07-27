Atlanta Open Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Top-seeded Reilly Opelka faces Ilya Ivashka in Atlanta tonight. EPA-EFE/JASON O’BRIEN







Atlanta Open

Atlanta, Georgia

July 25-31st, 2022

Surface: Hard Court

Prize money: $708,530

Georgia Bulldog John Isner Dominates Atlanta

Embracing the hustle and bustle of Atlanta’s I-75 and I-85 corridors, the Atlanta Open headed downtown to a new venue at Atlantic Station in 2012. Americans have thrived at the tournament, winning nine of the 11 previous editions. University of Georgia alum John Isner completed a three-peat in 2015, and won his fourth, fifth and sixth titles in 2017, 2018 and 2021, respectively.

Atlanta Open

Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of play for Wednesday, July 27th: Click Here