Croatia Open Umag Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, July 26, 2022
- Updated: July 25, 2022
Croatia Open Umag
Umag, Croatia
July 25-31st, 2022
Surface: Red clay
Prize money: €534,555
Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner Headline Croatia Open Umag
The tournament in Umag has had the privilege of seeing some of the biggest tennis players in the history of the sport grow up on its courts. The list of Umag champions includes former World No. 1 players (Muster, Moya, Rios, Ferrero), multiple Grand Slam champions and ATP Masters 1000 titleholders (Wawrinka, Čilić) and Davis Cup winners (Verdasco, Davydenko, Robredo). #NextGenATP stars have had their debut in Umag: Carlos Alcaraz (2021 champion), Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Alongside top-quality tennis, the tournament devotes special attention to off-court entertainment. Umag Music Nights, the event’s music program, features more than 100 hours of great performances by world-famous DJs. Besides the splendid nightlife, visitors can experience the Istria Gourmet Festival and have a chance to sample culinary delights and taste award-winning local wines.
Croatia Open Umag
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of play for Tuesday, July 26th: Click Here