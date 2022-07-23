- Swiss Open Gstaad Draws and Schedule for Sunday, July 24, 2022
- Pera Tops Kontaveit for Second Straight Title, Dedicates Win to Fallen Coach
- Hamburg European Open Draws and Schedule for Saturday, July 23, 2022
- Novak Djokovic Joins Big 4 Rivals Creating Laver Cup Dream Team
- Swiss Open Gstaad Draws and Schedule for Friday, July 22, 2022
- Hamburg European Open Draws and Schedule for Friday, July 22, 2022
- Naomi Osaka Splits with Coach Wim Fissette
- ATP Tour Returns to Barnes Tennis Center for San Diego Open in September
- US Open Free Fan Week Returns Next Month
- Hamburg European Open Draws and Schedule for Thursday, July 21, 2022
- Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic on Entry List for 2022 US Open
- Hamburg European Open Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, July 20, 2022
- Swiss Open Gstaad Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, July 20, 2022
- Naomi Osaka Signs on For San Jose
- Hamburg European Open Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Swiss Open Gstaad Draws and Schedule for Sunday, July 24, 2022
-
- Updated: July 23, 2022
Swiss Open Gstaad
Gstaad, Switzerland
July 18-24th, 2022
Surface: Red clay
Prize money: €534,555
Casper Ruud aims to Defend Gstaad
Casper Ruud is the defending champion and top seed in the Swiss mountains, where he is chasing his eighth clay-court title. Matteo Berrettini returns to the EFG Swiss Open Gstaad for the first time since winning his maiden ATP title here in 2018. The field also features 2015 champion Dominic Thiem, who is looking to build on his first tour-level wins of the season earned in Bastad, and 2019 winner Albert Ramos-Vinolas.
Swiss Open Gstaad
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of play for Sunday, July 24th: Click Here