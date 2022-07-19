- Hamburg European Open Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Naomi Osaka Signs on For San Jose
- Updated: July 19, 2022
Naomi Osaka will make her return in San Jose next month.
The four-time Grand Slam champion will headline the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic set for August 1-7th in San Jose.
Four-time Grand Slam champion 🏆— Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic (@MubadalaSVC) July 18, 2022
Former world No.1 🌎
All-around @WTA icon 😎
Welcome to San Jose, @naomiosaka #MubadalaSVC pic.twitter.com/F5TYId2jv4
World No. 38 Osaka has posted a 12-5 record in 2022. The former No. 1 has not played a match since bowing to Amanda Anisimova in the Roland Garros first round. She withdrew from Wimbledon due to an Achilles injury.
Osaka joins a field that already includes six Top-10 players: No. 3 Maria Sakkari, No. 4 Paula Badosa, No. 5 ranked Ons Jabeur, No.6 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 8 Danielle Collins and No. 9 Garbiñe Muguruza.
The six top-10 players are the most since 2002 when the event also hosted six top-10 players at its previous location in Stanford, California.