Naomi Osaka Signs on For San Jose

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Naomi Osaka will make her return in San Jose next month.

The four-time Grand Slam champion will headline the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic set for August 1-7th in San Jose.

World No. 38 Osaka has posted a 12-5 record in 2022. The former No. 1 has not played a match since bowing to Amanda Anisimova in the Roland Garros first round. She withdrew from Wimbledon due to an Achilles injury.

Osaka joins a field that already includes six Top-10 players: No. 3 Maria Sakkari, No. 4 Paula Badosa, No. 5 ranked Ons Jabeur, No.6 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 8 Danielle Collins and No. 9 Garbiñe Muguruza.

The six top-10 players are the most since 2002 when the event also hosted six top-10 players at its previous location in Stanford, California.