Petra Martic Streaks to Second Title in Lausanne

Petra Martic of Croatia celebrates the win at the Ladies Open Lausanne in Lausanne, Switzerland. (Photo by RvS.Media/Robert Hradil/Getty Images)

A resurgent Petra Martic celebrated her red roll with the Lausanne championship.

Martic slashed six aces and faced just one break point defeating Olga Danilovic 6-4, 6-2 to capture her second career title at the Ladies Open Lausanne.

It is Martic’s first championship since she beat Marketa Vondrousova to win the 2019 Istanbul crown on red clay.

Martic played crisp combinations running through the final five games of the match.

✨ Shining in Switzerland ✨



🇭🇷 Petra Martic secures the title with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Danilovic!#WTALausanne pic.twitter.com/vCgYzyxXbx — wta (@WTA) July 17, 2022