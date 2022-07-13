Tennis Clinic At Wimbledon Park For Rally4Ever | Louise Pleming Founder

- Hall of Fame Open Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, July 13, 2022
- Updated: July 13, 2022
Rally4Ever was a big hit at Wimbledon.
Rally4Ever has aided Australia’s homeless, disadvantaged and at-risk communities using tennis to help form relationships, create a positive support network and connect players to mental and physical health aid.
Founder Louise Pleming partnered with Emma Wells Tennis to host a pilot program at Wimbledon Park. The pilot program was held on Monday, July 11th–the day after the Wimbledon men’s final.
“Rally together RALLY4EVER!! I am absolutely overwhelmed by the love and support coming from our tennis friends @johnmlloyd@leemckenzietv@laurarobson5@olgasavchuk87@naomicavaday@emmawellstennis@allyosborne@gflash01 Cara Black and Martin Blake,” Rally4Ever founder Louise Pleming posted on Instagram. “What amazing connections we made with the Wimbledon Community and helping those in need. Thank you to all of you again for your love and support.”
It was an enthusiastic day of play for all.
Rally4Ever is accepting applications for volunteers (https://rally4ever.org/contact) and donations to help fund Rally4Ever’s national tennis and fitness programs.
To learn more about Rally4Ever, please visit Rally4Ever.org.
Like the Rally4Ever Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/rally4everaus
Follow Rally4Ever on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rally4everaus/