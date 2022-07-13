Tennis Clinic At Wimbledon Park For Rally4Ever | Louise Pleming Founder

Rally4Ever hosted a pilot program with Emma Wells Tennis at Wimbledon Park. Photo credit: Mayleen Ramey

Rally4Ever was a big hit at Wimbledon.

Rally4Ever has aided Australia’s homeless, disadvantaged and at-risk communities using tennis to help form relationships, create a positive support network and connect players to mental and physical health aid.

Founder Louise Pleming partnered with Emma Wells Tennis to host a pilot program at Wimbledon Park. The pilot program was held on Monday, July 11th–the day after the Wimbledon men’s final.

“Rally together RALLY4EVER!! I am absolutely overwhelmed by the love and support coming from our tennis friends @johnmlloyd@leemckenzietv@laurarobson5@olgasavchuk87@naomicavaday@emmawellstennis@allyosborne@gflash01 Cara Black and Martin Blake,” Rally4Ever founder Louise Pleming posted on Instagram. “What amazing connections we made with the Wimbledon Community and helping those in need. Thank you to all of you again for your love and support.”

Photo credit: Mayleen Ramey

Photo credit: Mayleen Ramey

Photo credit: Mayleen Ramey

It was an enthusiastic day of play for all.

