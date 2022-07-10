Wimbledon Final Draws for 2022 Championships

Wimbledon Champion Novak Djokovic with his trophy alongside runner up Nick Kyrgios following The Final of the Gentlemen’s Singles on day fourteen of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Sunday July 10, 2022. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images)







The Championships Wimbledon

London, United Kingdom

June 27th-July 10th, 2022

Wimbledon Offers Historic Opportunity

Novak Djokovic defeated 40th-ranked Nick Kyrgios in an entertaining final to capture a fourth consecutive crown at The Championships. It was Djokovic’s seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam crown. On the women’s side, 23-year-old Elena Rybakina rallied past world No. 2 Ons Jabeur to make history as Kazakhstan’s first Grand Slam singles champion. A complete list of the 2022 Wimbledon draws is here.

