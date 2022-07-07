Ons Jabeur Makes History as First African Woman to Reach Wimbledon Final

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur (R) hugs her friend Germany’s Tatjana Maria after beating her during their women’s singles semi final tennis match on the eleventh day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 7, 2022. – (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Spiraling in the spin cycle, Ons Jabeur faced a tense final-set test on Centre Court.

The Tunisian trailblazer met the moment with elevation and elation.

Firing her forehand with accuracy, Jabeur beat buddy Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to become the first Tunisian, first Arab and first African woman to reach a major final at Wimbledon.

In a solo sport, Jabeur is a crowd-pleasing player because of her shot-making creativity and her sense of playing for something greater than herself.

“I’m a proud Tunisian woman standing here today,” Jabeur said in her on-court interview. “I know in Tunisia they’re going crazy right now.

“Hopefully, I just try to inspire as much as I can. I just want to see more Tunisian, Arab, African players on tour. I just love the game. I just want to share this experience with them.”

It is the 11th consecutive grass-court win for Jabeur, who tuned up for Wimbledon winning her second career grass crown in Berlin. Jabeur will face Elena Rybakina in Saturday’s Centre Court final. The 17th-seeded Rybakina ripped four aces in a 6-3, 6-3 sweep of 2019 champion Simona Halep in today’s second semifinal.

The second-ranked Jabeur realized a lifelong dream and shared the celebration with her friend. Jabeur and Maria are good friends who often break bread together.

After the 34-year-old German’s final return expired in net, Jabeur engaged in an extended embrace with the world No. 103 then dragger Maria back onto court for a well-deserved curtain call.

It was pure class from a woman who has played this Wimbledon with grit and gratitude.