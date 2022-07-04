- Wimbledon Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, July 5th, 2022
- Updated: July 4, 2022
The Championships Wimbledon
London, United Kingdom
June 27th-July 10th, 2022
Wimbledon Offers Historic Opportunity
Six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic plays four a fourth consecutive crown at The Championships. Continuing his quest forthe calendar Grand Slam, 22-time Grand Slam king Rafael Nadal is bidding for his first Wimbledon title since 2010. Reigning ladies’ champion Ashleigh Barty retired and will not defend her title. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek rides a 35-match winning streak into The Championships. Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has accepted a wild card and will play her first singles match since retiring from her 2021 Wimbledon opener.
Gentlemen’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Ladies’ Singles Draw: Click Here
Gentlemen’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Ladies’ Doubles Draw: Click Here
Mixed Doubles Draw: Click Here
Gentlemen’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Ladies’ Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Boys’ Singles Draw: Click Here
Girls’ Singles Draw: Click Here
Boys’ Doubles Draw: Click Here
Girls’ Doubles Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Tuesday, July 5th: Click Here