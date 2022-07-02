One Done: Alize Cornet Snaps Iga Swiatek’s 37-Match Win Streak in Wimbledon Upset

Empowered by a 37-match winning streak and six straight tournament titles, Iga Swiatek cast a sizeable shadow across Court No. 1.

A focused Alize Cornet confounded the world No. 1 with angles and consistency stunning Swiatek 6-4, 6-2 to charge into the Wimbledon fourth round.

Cornet’s rousing and relatively straight-forward upset–combined with Amanda Anisimova’s three-set triumph over Coco Gauff onCentre Court–means both the reigning Roland Garros champion and runner-up were shown the door at SW19.

“What can I say? I mean, I know I didn’t

play good tennis,” Swiatek said afterward. “I was pretty confused about my tactics.

“As a solid player, she used that pretty well. For sure, it

wasn’t good performance for me. But I’m looking forward to next experiences.”

The 37th-ranked Cornet snapped the longest WTA winning streak since 1990–Swiatek had not lost since February 16th when she fell to Jelena Ostapenko in Dubai, a span of 135 days–and she barely looked stressed achieving it.

Contesting her 62nd consecutive Grand Slam main draw, which equals Ai Sugiyama’s WTA all-time record, Cornet summed up her longevity simply.

“I’m like good wine. In France, good wine always ages well. That’s what happens with me,” the 32-year-old Frenchwoman said.

Cornet has been criticized as a drama queen on occasion, but facing the best often brings out her best.

At the Australian Open in January, Cornet seized a major dream holding off Simona Halep 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to battle into her first career Grand Slam quarterfinal.



Playing her 60th straight Slam in Melbourne, Cornet made history for most major appearances before reaching a maiden major quarterfinal breaking Tamarine Tanasugarn, who reached her first quarterfinal in her 45th major at the 2008 Wimbledon.

“Okay, maybe I think I’m a little more relaxed when I’m the

underdog,” Cornet said. “I think I have nothing to lose, and that’s where

I have nothing to lose that I am the most dangerous. I

play my shots, like, more relaxed, I hit better from the

baseline. I don’t know, I don’t have any parasite in my

thoughts.

“If you want to be that player, you have to play your best

tennis. You cannot allow yourself to lose energy on

anything else. I think that’s where I’m the best.

Well, it’s crazy because it’s almost the same scenario

than eight years ago against Serena. Third round on

Court 1 against world No. 1. I did it again. It’s a nice

feeling to see that at 32 years old I’m still going strong

like that.”

On the same court where she upset Serena Williams in the third round of the 2014 Wimbledon, Cornet converted five of six break points taking down the top seed in one hour, 33 minutes.

Swiatek, who didn’t play a grass-court tune-up tournament, conceded she struggled to adjust to her opponent and the lawn.

“Well, usually when I’m coming back, I have some kind of a plan and I know what to change. Here I didn’t know what to change,” Swiatek said. “I was confused.

“On grass court everything happens so quickly. I can’t just use my topspin and put back these balls and just run the point and hope being solid, sometimes pushing the ball, is going to give the right effect. So here I didn’t have any idea. I didn’t tank it, but I just didn’t know what to do. Yeah, I was just kind of I hope that it’s going to go in, but I did many mistakes. I didn’t even want to get angry again because I was kind of frustrated during my practice week and in second round. I didn’t think it’s going to help me.”

Cornet faces Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic for a spot in her second Grand Slam quarterfinal of the season. Tomljanovic upset 2021 Roland Garros singles and doubles champion Barbora Krejcikova.



