Matteo Berrettini Out Of Wimbledon with Coronavirus

Matteo Berrettini’s Wimbledon is over before it began.

The 2021 Wimbledon finalist and two-time Queen’s Club champion was forced to withdraw today after testing positive for Coronavirus.

“I am heartbroken to announce that I need to withdraw from wimbledon due to a positive COVID-19 test result,” Berrettini posted on Instagram. “I have had flu symptoms and been isolating the last few days. Despite symptoms not being severe, I decided it was important to take another test this morning to protect the health and safety of my fellow competitors and everyone else involved in the tournament.

“I have no words to describe the extreme disappointed I feel. The dream is over for this year, but I will be back stronger. Thank you for the support.”

Several bookmakers staked Berrettini as the second favorite to win Wimbledon behind six-time champion Novak Djokovic ahead of 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal.

Berrettini bounced back from hand surgery to capture his second Queen’s Club crown earlier this month and has won 20 of his last 21 grass-court matches.

The powerful Italian is the third contender to depart the draw after Hubert Hurkcaz, who lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in yesterday’s opening round, and former finalist Marin Cilic, who pulled out with Coronavirus yesterday.