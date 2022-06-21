- Mallorca Championships Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022
Djokovic and Nadal Are Top Two Wimbledon Seeds
- Updated: June 21, 2022
A Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal rivalry reunion clash could climax in the Wimbledon final.
Six-time Wimbledon winner Djokovic is seeded first, while Big 3 rival Nadal, who continues his quest for the calendar Grand Slam, is seeded second in the Wimbledon men’s seedings announced today.
The Championships’ seeds means a Djokovic vs. Nadal match at Wimbledon can only occur in a Centre Court final on Sunday, July 10th.
It’s a stark contrast to the recent Roland Garros draw where the superstars squared off in the quarterfinals. In the 59th meeting between the pair, Nadal outlasted Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) in Paris and went on to capture his record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown and 22nd Grand Slam championship.
Three-time defending champion Djokovic is aiming to win his first Grand Slam title since he defeat Matteo Berrettini in the 2021 Wimbledon final that put him three-quarters of the way to the calendar Grand Slam last year.
Three of the world’s Top 10-ranked men will miss Wimbledon as world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev are ruled out under The Championships’ ban of Russians and Belarusians; Olympic gold-medal champion Alexander Zverev is out recovering from foot surgery.