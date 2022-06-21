Djokovic and Nadal Are Top Two Wimbledon Seeds

Novak Djokovic of Serbia (R) at the net with Rafael Nadal of Spain whom he defeated in their semi final match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 14 July 2018. Novak Djokovic won the final match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

A Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal rivalry reunion clash could climax in the Wimbledon final.

Six-time Wimbledon winner Djokovic is seeded first, while Big 3 rival Nadal, who continues his quest for the calendar Grand Slam, is seeded second in the Wimbledon men’s seedings announced today.

The Championships’ seeds means a Djokovic vs. Nadal match at Wimbledon can only occur in a Centre Court final on Sunday, July 10th.

It’s a stark contrast to the recent Roland Garros draw where the superstars squared off in the quarterfinals. In the 59th meeting between the pair, Nadal outlasted Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) in Paris and went on to capture his record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown and 22nd Grand Slam championship.

Three-time defending champion Djokovic is aiming to win his first Grand Slam title since he defeat Matteo Berrettini in the 2021 Wimbledon final that put him three-quarters of the way to the calendar Grand Slam last year.

Three of the world’s Top 10-ranked men will miss Wimbledon as world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev are ruled out under The Championships’ ban of Russians and Belarusians; Olympic gold-medal champion Alexander Zverev is out recovering from foot surgery.



