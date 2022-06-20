Mallorca Championships Draws and Schedule for Monday, June 20th, 2022

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev is the top seed at the Mallorca Championships. EPA-EFE/ATIENZA







Mallorca Championships

Mallorca, Spain

June 20-25th, 2022

Prize Money: €886,500

World No. 1 Headlines Mallorca Field

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev can’t play Wimbledon because of its ban on Russians and Belarusians, but headlines the field in Mallorca. Joining the reigning US Open champion in the field: second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, third-seeded Denis Shapovalov and fourth-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta.

