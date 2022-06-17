- Tennis News: Nadal currently on course to play Wimbledon as pursuit of calendar-year slam continues
Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Saturday, June 18th, 2022
- Updated: June 17, 2022
Cinch Championships
Queen’s Club
London, England
June 12-June 19, 2022
Stars Converge on Historic Queen’s Club
Seven different players have completed The Queen’s Club-Wimbledon title double in the same year, including John McEnroe (1981, ’84), Jimmy Connors (’82), Boris Becker (’85), Pete Sampras (’95, ’99), Lleyton Hewitt (2002), Rafael Nadal (2008) and Andy Murray (2013, ’16). In 2016, Murray became the first player to win five Queen’s Club titles, separating himself from the elite group of players who have won four Queen’s Club crowns, including McEnroe, Becker, Hewitt and Andy Roddick. The Cinch Championships was the ATP 500 Tournament of the Year in 2015-16 and 2018.
Cinch Championships
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Saturday, June 18th: Click Here