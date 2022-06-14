- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, June 15th, 2022
- Serena Williams, Stan Wawrinka Lead Wimbledon Wild Cards
- Serena Williams Will Play Eastbourne Doubles in Preparation for Wimbledon Comeback
- Andy Murray out of Queen’s Club, another former champion survives as Cilic wins in three sets
- Olympic Gold-Medal Champion Monica Puig Announces Retirement
- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, June 14th, 2022
- Andy Murray Withdraws from Queen’s Club
- Tennis News – Van Rijthoven captures shock title in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Medvedev still goes to No. 1
- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Monday, June 13, 2022
- Stuttgart Investigating Kyrgios Claim of Racist Fan Taunt
- Andy Murray makes it to second final of 2022 after beating Kyrgios in Stuttgart semis
- Alison Riske Advances to 13th Final on Grass of Nottingham
- 10sBalls Shares Ricky’s Tennis Picks For the Stuttgart Semis: Andy Murray vs. Nick Kyrgios and Berrettini vs. Otte
- Tsitsipas, Murray set up Stuttgart Tennis showdown, Kyrgios also reaches quarterfinals
- Wimbledon Prize Money Increase Benefits Qualifiers
Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, June 15th, 2022
-
- Updated: June 14, 2022
Cinch Championships
Queen’s Club
London, England
June 12-June 19, 2022
Stars Converge on Historic Queen’s Club
Seven different players have completed The Queen’s Club-Wimbledon title double in the same year, including John McEnroe (1981, ’84), Jimmy Connors (’82), Boris Becker (’85), Pete Sampras (’95, ’99), Lleyton Hewitt (2002), Rafael Nadal (2008) and Andy Murray (2013, ’16). In 2016, Murray became the first player to win five Queen’s Club titles, separating himself from the elite group of players who have won four Queen’s Club crowns, including McEnroe, Becker, Hewitt and Andy Roddick. The Cinch Championships was the ATP 500 Tournament of the Year in 2015-16 and 2018.
Cinch Championships
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Wednesday, June 15th: Click Here