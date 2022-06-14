Andy Murray out of Queen’s Club, another former champion survives as Cilic wins in three sets

Photo credit: Cinch Championships Facebook.

By Ricky Dimon

Andy Murray withdrew from the Cinch Championships on Monday because of an abdominal injury sustained in Sunday’s Stuttgart final loss to Matteo Berrettini.



“After having a scan this afternoon, an abdominal injury means I won’t be fit to compete at Queen’s this year,” Murray said in a statement. “The tournament means a lot to me, and it’s disappointing not to compete, especially after playing some good matches on the grass already.”



At 100 percent, the 35-year-old would have been one of the favorites to capture the Queen’s Club title considering both his form last week and his history at this tournament. Murray is the all-time leader with five titles. In Stuttgart the former world No. 1 ousted Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios before falling to Matteo Berrettini–last year’s Queen’s Club champion–in three sets.



A two-time Wimbledon champ, Murray is hopeful to play at the All-England Club starting in two weeks and he may even be ready for an exhibition at the Hurlingham Club in a matter of days.

Murray was previously scheduled to face Lorenzo Sonego in the first round on Tuesday. The Scot has been replaced by lucky loser Denis Kudla. Berrettini will kick off his title defense against Great Britain’s Dan Evans, with the winner to meet whoever advances out of the Sonego-Kudla matchup.

Queen’s Club came close to losing another former champion on Monday. Marin Cilic, the winner in 2012 and 2018, squandered a set and a break lead against British wild card Liam Broady but recovered to prevail 6-1, 4-6, 7-5.



“It was entertaining, I have to say,” Cilic commented. “And (it was) a little bit nerve-wracking. It’s not easy; first match of the tournament, first match on the grass. [Broady] fought really hard…. He came back and gave me a lot of trouble.”



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.