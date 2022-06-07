- Anett Kontaveit Splits from Coach Dmitry Tursunov
Anett Kontaveit Splits from Coach Dmitry Tursunov
- Updated: June 7, 2022
Dmitry Tursunov coached Anett Kontaveit to the world No. 2 ranking.
The 26-year-old Estonian will move forward without Tursunov as her coach.
Kontaveit announced the split on social media, writing: “we have mutually agreed to go our separate ways.”
Hi Everyone,— Anett Kontaveit (@AnettKontaveit_) June 6, 2022
I’d like to thank Dimitry Tursunov on a very successful time together. Along the way we enjoyed a number of big wins. Moving forward, we have mutually agreed to go our separate ways. I wish him nothing but the best!
“I’d like to thank Dimitry Tursunov on a very successful time together,” Kontaveit posted. “Along the way we enjoyed a number of big wins. Moving forward, we have mutually agreed to go our separate ways. I wish him nothing but the best!”
Kontaveit produced a breakout 2021 season winning four titles: Cleveland, Ostrava, Moscow, Cluj-Napoca.
Last February, a spirited Kontaveit survived a seven-game slide and roared back from a 2-5 deficit in the decider streaking through the final five games in a wild 5-7, 7-6(4), 7-5 comeback triumph over Maria Sakkari in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy final.
Solidifying her status as tennis’ true indoor queen, Kontaveit scored her 20th consecutive victory indoors.
Kontaveit, who is at her best on hard courts, struggled recently on clay. The aggressive baseliner suffered successive opening-round losses in Rome and Roland Garros.