Roland Garros Men’s and Women’s Draws and Schedule for Friday, May 27, 2022
- Updated: May 26, 2022
Roland Garros
Paris, France
May 16-June 5, 2022
Stars Shine in the City of Light
Reigning champion Novak Djokovic plays for a record-tying 21st Grand Slam crown, while king of clay Rafael Nadal will try to shake off a chronic foot issue and win a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown. On the ladies’ side, defending champion Barbora Krejcikova has been sidelined with an elbow injury. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek rides a 28-match winning streak into Paris playing for her second French Open title in the last three years.
Roland Garros
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Friday, May 27th: Click Here