Denis Shapovalov Calls Double Fault on ATP and Wimbledon

- Updated: May 24, 2022
The ongoing dispute between Wimbledon and the ATP is a double fault says Denis Shapovalov.
Wimbledon semifinalist Shapovalov fell in the Roland Garros first round to 19-year-old Danish sensation Holger Rune in straight sets today.
Afterward, Shapovalov was asked his reaction to the ATP stripping Wimbledon of ranking points.
The ATP’s action came in response to Wimbledon banning Russian and Belarusian players in condemnation of Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Shapovalov said both sides are wrong.
“I don’t agree with either. I think first of all, if you have a pro competition, that everybody should be competing,” Shapovalov told the media in Paris. “I completely understand the politics and the situation they’re in.
“But again, if you have a tennis tournament that’s supposed to have the best athletes in the world, it shouldn’t matter where you’re from, this and that, you know? So everybody should be competing.”
The Canadian left-hander asserts players, including himself, who went deep at SW19 last summer could pay the price in potential ranking plummets because of the ATP’s decision to eliminate ranking points.
“I also don’t agree with the ATP to take out all the points,” Shapovalov said. “The most guys it’s affecting are the guys in the top rankings. Obviously Novak, me, Hubi [Hurkacz], Berrettini, who is not playing here, we’re going to drop a lot.
“So it’s difficult. Yeah, it’s difficult.”