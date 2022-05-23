10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / Roland Garros Men’s and Women’s Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Roland Garros Men’s and Women’s Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Talented Italian Lorenzo Musetti faces 2021 Roland Garros runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Roland Garros
Paris, France
May 16-June 5, 2022

Stars Shine in the City of Light
Reigning champion Novak Djokovic plays for a record-tying 21st Grand Slam crown, while king of clay Rafael Nadal will try to shake off a chronic foot issue and win a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown. On the ladies’ side, defending champion Barbora Krejcikova has been sidelined with an elbow injury. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek rides a 28-match winning streak into Paris playing for her second French Open title in the last three years.

Roland Garros

Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of Play for Tuesday, May 24th: Click Here