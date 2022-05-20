Don't Miss
- ATP, WTA Strip Wimbledon of Ranking Points
- Zverev: Stefanos Tsitsipas is Favorite in Bottom Half of Roland Garros Draw
- Roland Garros Men’s and Women’s Draws: Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev in Bottom Quarter
- French Open draw ceremony produces a Djokovic-Nadal quarter, Alcaraz also in top half
- Roland Garros Men’s and Women’s Draws: Osaka vs. Anisimova in First Round
- World No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova Signs with Fila
- The 20-Year Grand Slam Streak of Feliciano Lopez Has Come to an End
- Roland Garros Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Thursday, May 19th
- Roland Garros Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, May 18th
- Gael Monfils Withdraws from Roland Garros
- Roland Garros Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, May 17th
- Roland Garros Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Monday, May 16th
- Djokovic builds momentum for French Open 2022 with sixth Rome Masters Tennis title
- Novak’s Back: Djokovic Beats Tsitsipas for Sixth Rome Crown
- Rome ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Sunday, May 15th
ATP, WTA Strip Wimbledon of Ranking Points
-
- Updated: May 20, 2022
Pro players have fired a shot back at Wimbledon.
The ATP and WTA Tours announced today they will not award ranking points to players at the 2022 Wimbledon.
The player push back comes in response to Wimbledon banning Russian and Belarusian players from the 2022 Championships due to Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
The decision to strip Wimbledon of its ranking points may well create more turmoil on the pro circuit. Top players, including world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, have said in recent weeks the players would make a unified response. It came today.
Here’s the ATP’s statement: