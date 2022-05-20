ATP, WTA Strip Wimbledon of Ranking Points

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka reached the Wimbledon semifinals. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Pro players have fired a shot back at Wimbledon.

The ATP and WTA Tours announced today they will not award ranking points to players at the 2022 Wimbledon.

The player push back comes in response to Wimbledon banning Russian and Belarusian players from the 2022 Championships due to Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

The decision to strip Wimbledon of its ranking points may well create more turmoil on the pro circuit. Top players, including world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, have said in recent weeks the players would make a unified response. It came today.

Here’s the ATP’s statement: