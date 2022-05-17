10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Roland Garros Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, May 18th

Donna Vekic of Croatia faces American Louisa Chirico in Roland Garros qualifying. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT



Roland Garros
Paris, France
May 16-June 5, 2022

Stars Shine in the City of Light
Reigning champion Novak Djokovic plays for a record-tying 21st Grand Slam crown, while king of clay Rafael Nadal will try to shake off a chronic foot issue and win a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown. On the ladies’ side, defending champion Barbora Krejcikova has been sidelined with an elbow injury. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek rides a 28-match winning streak into Paris playing for her second French Open title in the last three years.

