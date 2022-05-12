- Rome ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Friday, May 13th
- Naomi Osaka Splits from IMG To Form New Management Firm
- Ricky’s picks for the Rome Tennis third round: Djokovic vs. Wawrinka and Nadal vs. Shapovalov
- Rome ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Thursday, May 12th
- Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Leads List of Roland Garros Wild Card Recipients
- Ricky’s tennis picks for Wednesday at the Rome Masters, including Nadal vs. Isner
- Rome ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, May 11th
- Stefanos Tsitsipas: I Look Up to Carlos Alcaraz
- Rome ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, May 10th
- First Break Academy Names JR Sarmiento As New Tennis Director
- Ricky’s tennis picks for this week’s ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Rome
- Rafa Nadal: Carlos Alcaraz is Better Than Me Today
- Tennis Balls • 10sBalls wishes our Mom a very Happy Mother’s Day • 60 Years together Loving The sport
- Mutua Madrid Open ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Sunday, May 8th
- Alcaraz takes down Djokovic in 3 in semifinal thriller, will meet Zverev in Madrid tennis final
Rome ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Friday, May 13th
- Updated: May 12, 2022
Internazionali BNL d’Italia
Rome, Italy
May 8-May 15, 2022
€5,415,410
Stars Converge on the Eternal City
The Internazionali BNL d’Italia features the best players at the Foro Italico in Rome. The tournament is one of the three ATP Masters 1000 events contested on clay, but the event is more than just tennis; it is a total entertainment experience. High fashion, fine food, fabulous shopping and celebrity musical performances have made the tournament one of the most glamorous stops on the ATP Tour. Rafael Nadal has won a record 10 titles in Rome. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is reigning women’s champion
Internazionali BNL d’Italia
Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Friday, May 13th: Click Here