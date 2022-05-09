First Break Academy Names JR Sarmiento As New Tennis Director

Photo credit: First Break Academy

JR Sarmiento has been named Tennis Director for First Break Academy.

JR Sarmiento joined First Break Academy based out of Dignity Health Sports Park on April 14th, 2022 and has already begun making an impact.

Sarmiento will lead and oversee all aspects of First Break Academy’s Junior Excellence Program including Red, Orange, Green, Yellow Ball programming. He will direct First Break’s primary tennis program, and all summer camp programming in Carson and surrounding communities. Sarmiento will also make himself available for private lessons for First Break students and others.

Originally from Carson, CA, Sarmiento is a former five-star tennis recruit and student-athlete on the UCLA Bruins Men’s Tennis team. Upon graduating from UCLA in 2013, he continued his tennis career, teaching at the South Bay Tennis Center. He went on to become the Volunteer Assistant Coach for the Cal State Fullerton Women’s Tennis team and later the Head Men’s Tennis Coach at Whittier College. Most recently JR has been a private tennis coach, developing players at all levels.

“JR brings a unique blend of youthful perspective, paired with the playing and coaching experience of someone much his senior to the director position. A refreshing dynamic that First Break believes will drive program success to the next level.” – FBA Executive Director, Jerome Jones

“He believes in the FBA mission and is already making strong connections with our current coaching staff, parents and kids. FBA and our kids are in for a treat.”

The First Break Academy Board of Directors, students, and families welcome JR Sarmiento!