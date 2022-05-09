- First Break Academy Names JR Sarmiento As New Tennis Director
- Ricky’s tennis picks for this week’s ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Rome
- Rafa Nadal: Carlos Alcaraz is Better Than Me Today
- Tennis Balls • 10sBalls wishes our Mom a very Happy Mother’s Day • 60 Years together Loving The sport
- Mutua Madrid Open ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Sunday, May 8th
- Alcaraz takes down Djokovic in 3 in semifinal thriller, will meet Zverev in Madrid tennis final
- Nadal and Djokovic in top half of Rome Masters Tennis draw, Alcaraz in Zverev’s quarter
- Alcaraz The matador defeats Nadal the Bull in three sets, will meet Djokovic in Madrid Masters semifinals
- Mutua Madrid Open ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Saturday, May 7th
- Kim Clijsters Academy Closing July 1st
- Mutua Madrid Open ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Friday, May 6th
- Nike Unveils Spectacular Serena Williams Building at Nike HQ
- Rafa Nadal makes comeback at Madrid Masters tennis • faces Kecmanovic in first match
- Mutua Madrid Open ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, May 4th
- Carlos Alcaraz Shares His One Birthday Wish in Madrid
First Break Academy Names JR Sarmiento As New Tennis Director
-
- Updated: May 9, 2022
JR Sarmiento has been named Tennis Director for First Break Academy.
JR Sarmiento joined First Break Academy based out of Dignity Health Sports Park on April 14th, 2022 and has already begun making an impact.
Sarmiento will lead and oversee all aspects of First Break Academy’s Junior Excellence Program including Red, Orange, Green, Yellow Ball programming. He will direct First Break’s primary tennis program, and all summer camp programming in Carson and surrounding communities. Sarmiento will also make himself available for private lessons for First Break students and others.
Originally from Carson, CA, Sarmiento is a former five-star tennis recruit and student-athlete on the UCLA Bruins Men’s Tennis team. Upon graduating from UCLA in 2013, he continued his tennis career, teaching at the South Bay Tennis Center. He went on to become the Volunteer Assistant Coach for the Cal State Fullerton Women’s Tennis team and later the Head Men’s Tennis Coach at Whittier College. Most recently JR has been a private tennis coach, developing players at all levels.
“JR brings a unique blend of youthful perspective, paired with the playing and coaching experience of someone much his senior to the director position. A refreshing dynamic that First Break believes will drive program success to the next level.” – FBA Executive Director, Jerome Jones
“He believes in the FBA mission and is already making strong connections with our current coaching staff, parents and kids. FBA and our kids are in for a treat.”
The First Break Academy Board of Directors, students, and families welcome JR Sarmiento!
| Founded in 2014 and located at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA First Break is a nationally recognized 501c3 dedicated to positively impacting the lives of youngsters in underserved communities by ensuring access to safe, affordable, quality tennis instruction, multi-sport play, and academic enrichment. Setting a path toward inclusion and excellence. For more information about First Break Academy visit, www.firstbreakacademy.com.
Editor’s Note: We applaud Rick Buchta and his team. Within his program. He brings knowledge, passion, enthusiasm and endless energy to help grow the sport. Respect !