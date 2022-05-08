Tennis Balls • 10sBalls wishes our Mom a very Happy Mother’s Day • 60 Years together Loving The sport

We sure could have used a life-changing experience with smart phones with navigation or before that Tom Tom. Or a car with navigation.



The woman needed a map quest. A Siri. She needed navigational system. She couldn’t read a map. So coming home from long day of matches she’d follow a license plate … yup if we were in New Jersey she follow a New York car. Certain that she’d get us home before dark. Or the next day.



Or whenever.



The adventures were many. She never cared if I won or lost.



Imagine. Seriously. World’s best tennis parent!



All I had to do was always try my best and never lose a match because I got tired.