Williams Sisters Should Have Accepted The King Richard Academy Award Instead of Will Smith

Serena Williams and Venus Williams chat before the Academy Awards. Photo credit: Venus Williams Instagram/Getty

Will Smith upstaged the Academy Awards for all the wrong reasons.

Venus Williams and Serena Williams should have accepted the “King Richard” Academy Award for best actor instead of Will Smith after the man who starred as Richard Williams slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face.

Will Smith should have simply left the building. He was asked to… He was way out of line acting all crazy. He seemed like a spoiled Bar Mitzvah boy who didn’t like the clown hired for his party. What rage the man had. Thank God the slap with Will’s huge palm/hand missed Chris Rock’s ear…

Really, the damage that could have been done. “Oh my gosh,” Will could have punctured his eardrum. Chris could have heard ringing in his ears for the rest of his life and his balance could have been wrecked forever.

Chris Rock was basically assaulted. The whole world saw it because it was televised globally. It was beyond pathetic. Will Smith should have just left the building. The acceptance speech sucked, as bad as his slap, to smack poor Chris upside his head; Chris Rock looked so handsome–loved the purple velvet jacket.

That was an action maybe one might expect from “Kanye (Ye)” but not Will. Imagine if we had been blessed by the Williams sisters holding that Oscar and smiling ear to ear and saying, “Dad, this is for you ‘King Richard.’

By the way, big congrats to the Williams family! I still don’t get the seating… Really? Will was front and center, why weren’t the Williams sisters at his table? Alex Ohanian might have saved the day and grabbed Will? Will, you should have left without being asked. You really went “Ye.”